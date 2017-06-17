Cruising World Homepage

 Liveaboard Sailing, Sailboat Chartering Reviews and More | Cruising World

  • Catamaran Joy Ride
    Barreling up the coast, I got a trick at the wheel for a few minutes, and it was pure delight: butter smooth at 14 knots over the ground in about 16 knots of wind.
  • Mexico to Marquesas
    A voyaging couple explore a new territory and discover an unexpected cruising nirvana.
  • NOAA: Above Average Hurricane Season Expected
    Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say the Atlantic could see another above-normal hurricane season this year.
  • Summer Reading
    Looking for a good book to read on your next cruise? Here are some of our suggestions for your summer reading needs.
  • A Perfect Pacific Passage
    In this excerpt from their latest book, Taleisin’s Tales, renowned sailors and authors Lin and Larry Pardey recount a near-perfect Pacific passage.
  • Wearable Data
    Wearable technology puts everything you need to know about your boat at your fingertips.

  • Sailing Watches

    From tracking the tides to nighttime power, there's a sailing watch to fit your every need.

  • dream yacht charter

    New Bases, New Looks

    Dream Yacht Charter and Footloose Sailing Charters have added new bases and redesigned their look to make booking charters easier.

  • marinemax

    MarineMax and Navigare Team Up

    MarineMax Vacations has partnered with Navigare Yachting to manage and operate a global fleet of charter boats.

  • Sunsail 454

    Sunsail Adds Catamaran

    Sunsail has boosted the size of its fleets in the Caribbean and Mediterranean with the addition of the 454 catamaran.

  • Two Sides to Passagemaking

    Even after almost a decade of full time sailing, a cruising family learns that passagemaking will always offer unique challenges and rewards.

  • Cruising the Mainland

    On a sojourn from cruising, the Robertsons take a trip on solid ground.

  • green flash

    In Pursuit of the Green Flash

    A veteran green flash spotter, Michael Robertson shares his insight into ideal green flash conditions.

Take a look at the Dehler 46 with Points of Sail.