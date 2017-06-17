Cruising World Homepage
Sailboat Reviews, Photos & More
-
Emirates Team New Zealand now sits at match point and is one win away from taking the Auld Mug.
-
Penalties. Unforced errors. Multiple lead changes. And an absolutely necessary victory from the defending syndicate Oracle Team USA.
-
On Saturday, June 17, NBC will air a documentary detailing Ted Turner's 1977 America's Cup defense, narrated by Academy Award winning actor, Michael Douglas.
Cruising News
-
Emirates Team New Zealand now sits at match point and is one win away from taking the Auld Mug.
-
Penalties. Unforced errors. Multiple lead changes. And an absolutely necessary victory from the defending syndicate Oracle Team USA.
-
New regulations regarding travel to Cuba will affect cruisers hoping to sail to the island destination.
How To
-
Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say the Atlantic could see another above-normal hurricane season this year.
-
With a Pactor modem and a high-frequency single-sideband radio, connecting to the Internet for email and weather is a breeze.
-
The most difficult part of any long ocean passage is completing it — here’s how to do so safely, efficiently and without drama.
Destinations
-
New regulations regarding travel to Cuba will affect cruisers hoping to sail to the island destination.
-
President Trump announced tighter restrictions on traveling to Cuba, but what does that mean for sailors?
-
Gear
-
From tracking the tides to nighttime power, there's a sailing watch to fit your every need.
-
Looking for a good book to read on your next cruise? Here are some of our suggestions for your summer reading needs.
-
Wearable technology puts everything you need to know about your boat at your fingertips.
Charter
-
Dream Yacht Charter and Footloose Sailing Charters have added new bases and redesigned their look to make booking charters easier.
-
MarineMax Vacations has partnered with Navigare Yachting to manage and operate a global fleet of charter boats.
-
Sunsail has boosted the size of its fleets in the Caribbean and Mediterranean with the addition of the 454 catamaran.
Living Aboard
-
Even after almost a decade of full time sailing, a cruising family learns that passagemaking will always offer unique challenges and rewards.
-
-
A veteran green flash spotter, Michael Robertson shares his insight into ideal green flash conditions.
Featured Video
Take a look at the Dehler 46 with Points of Sail.