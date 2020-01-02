One Hard Slog to Windward

On Monday, April 15, we slipped the mooring an hour before sunset and set a course south of St. Barth. Sailing upwind to Antigua in strong trade-wind conditions is never easy; in fact, the island’s ­upwind location is what made it so valuable to Nelson’s navy in its historic ­heyday. Laying the rhumb line proved difficult in the heavy, wind-driven seas. Needing the power of her full genoa, staysail and main, Charm III’s lee rail was frequently under as she shouldered aside the combers at 8 knots. The first leaks were a taste of things to come. A romantic might say the old schooner was crying tears of joy to be back at sea, but by the time we reached the coast of St. Eustatius (Statia), her salty tears had turned every bunk and piece of bedding into a sodden mess.